School's balcony collapsed in Mathura; father and son's life narrowly saved

In this report, see three major accidents in three cities of the country. Where the car collided with the divider in Damoh but the driver's life was saved. Another news from Mathura where the school's visor collapsed. The third news is from Tanakpur where the bus fell into the drain.

| Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 03:54 PM IST

