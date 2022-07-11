See the picture of Ashoka Pillar at the new Parliament House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building, he also interacted with the workers engaged in the construction of the new Parliament house. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with the others were present at the event.

| Updated: Jul 11, 2022, 02:19 PM IST

