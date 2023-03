videoDetails

Shahzada (Rahul Gandhi) wants to become Nawab - BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

The ruckus in India doesn't seem to end over Rahul Gandhi's statement in London. BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra has compared Rahul Gandhi to Mir Jafar. He said that 'Shahzada' wants to make Nawab.