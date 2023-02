videoDetails

Shaligram rocks reaches Ayodhya from Janakpur, huge crowd of devotees gathered to welcome

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 09:28 AM IST

Two rocks of Shaligram brought for Ram temple reached Ayodhya from Janakpur last night. A huge crowd of devotees gave a warm welcome. Both these rocks will be presented to the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust today.