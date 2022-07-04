Shooter who shot Sidhu Moosewala arrested

The police has got a big success in the murder case of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala. The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested the sharp shooter Ankit involved in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and Sachin, who was hiding the shooters.

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 03:25 PM IST

