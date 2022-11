Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab's police remand increased, lawyers demand death penalty

| Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

Aftab, accused in the Shraddha murder case, appeared in Delhi's Saket court today. Aftab Amin Poonawalla was produced through video conference. Aftab's appearance was regarding extension of police remand, which was accepted by the court. Saket court has sent Aftab to police remand for 5 days. Although the Delhi Police had demanded a remand of 10 days.