'TMC will support I.N.D.I.A alliance' says K. Suresh

| Updated: Jun 26, 2024, 11:12 AM IST

Breaking News: Lok Sabha Speaker Election- Om Birla Vs K Suresh- The battle for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker is continuing between NDA and India Alliance. Voting for the Speaker will be held today at 11 am. Counting will take place after the voting and after that the name of the majority candidate will be declared for the post of Speaker. BJP MP Om Birla has been made the NDA candidate for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker. While India Alliance has made K. Suresh its candidate. Big news of the moment on speaker voting. Opposition candidate K Suresh informed that TMC will support the INDIA alliance