Shraddha Murder Case: Big disclosure on Shraddha-Aftab's Himachal tour, no entry in register of both

| Updated: Nov 27, 2022, 03:17 PM IST

Another big revelation has come to light in the Shraddha murder case. The disclosure is about Shraddha-Aftab's Himachal tour. The hotel owner did not make the couple's entry into the hotel's register. Both used to make payments together. Watch this report to know about the whole matter in detail.