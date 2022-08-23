NewsVideos

Sonali Phogat's sister claims actress's food was poisoned

BJP leader and Tiktok star Sonali Phogat has passed away after a heart attack in Goa. A new twist has come in Sonali Phogat's death case. Her sister Ramon has claimed that something was wrong with the food of Sonali Phogat.

|Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 06:18 PM IST
