Sonali Phogat's sister claims actress's food was poisoned
BJP leader and Tiktok star Sonali Phogat has passed away after a heart attack in Goa. A new twist has come in Sonali Phogat's death case. Her sister Ramon has claimed that something was wrong with the food of Sonali Phogat.
