Sonia Gandhi's big attack on PM Modi on the pretext of minorities

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 10:16 PM IST

All political parties have geared up for the 2024 elections. Many parties including BJP to Congress, RJD have started preparing for the elections. In the Congress session, Sonia Gandhi made a big attack on PM Modi on the pretext of minorities. At the same time, Lalu Yadav also campaigned against BJP in Bihar.