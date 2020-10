Special Coverage: Prime Minister's 5 resolutions against Coronavirus

In his 12-minute-long address to the nation, PM Modi asked people to be careful as COVID-19 has not ended, adding that "lockdown may have ended but the virus is still there". "If you are careless and moving around without mask, you are putting yourself, children, and the elderly at risk. This is not time to be careless or to believe that COVID-19 has ended.