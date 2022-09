Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan: Sri Lanka's team won the title of Asia Cup 2022 by defeating Pakistan

Sri Lanka won the Asia Cup 2022 title by defeating Pakistan by 23 runs. Sri Lanka has won this title for the sixth time. The Sri Lankan bowlers showed a wonderful game.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

