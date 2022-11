Sukesh Chandrashekhar's third letter to the LG of Delhi, demanding a CBI inquiry

Mahathag Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written the third letter to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. In which once again serious allegations have been made against Satyendra Jain. Sukesh has written in the letter that, if I am a thug, then why did Satyendra Jain take Rs 50 crore from me?