videoDetails

Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against Uniform Civil Code Committee Formation Plea

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

Supreme Court has dismissed the petition filed against Uniform Civil Code Committee Formation. The petition was filed challenging the constitution of the committee to implement the UCC. Rejecting this petition, the Chief Justice said, 'What is wrong in this, the states have the right to form committees under Article 162 of the Constitution.'