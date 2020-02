Supreme Court hands over the arbitration of Shaheen Bagh case to three lawyers, Will solution be found?

Demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have been going on for the last two months in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. During the hearing in the Supreme Court on Monday, the court appointed Sanjay Hegde, Sadhana Ramachandran and former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah as interlocutors to talk to the protesters. The court has asked the Delhi Government, Delhi Police and the Central Government to discuss and talk to the protesters to remove them from the place.