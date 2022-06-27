Supreme Court hearing: 'Is making Ajay Chaudhary a leader is unconstitutional'?

The hearing on the political crisis of Maharashtra is being held in the Supreme Court today. Eknath Shinde's camp has filed two petitions. An argument has been made in the court on behalf of the lawyer of Shinde camp. The decisions taken by the Deputy Speaker are unconstitutional.

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 04:58 PM IST

The hearing on the political crisis of Maharashtra is being held in the Supreme Court today. Eknath Shinde's camp has filed two petitions. An argument has been made in the court on behalf of the lawyer of Shinde camp. The decisions taken by the Deputy Speaker are unconstitutional.