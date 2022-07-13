Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty used to supply drugs to Sushant!

Another big revelation has come in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Rhea Chakraborty's name has appeared in the chargesheet of NCB. Serious allegations have been made against Rhea Chakraborty in the chargesheet. NCB claims that Rhea Chakraborty used to supply drugs to Sushant. Along with Rhea, her brother Shovik is also named in the chargesheet.

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

