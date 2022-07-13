NewsVideos

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty used to supply drugs to Sushant!

Another big revelation has come in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Rhea Chakraborty's name has appeared in the chargesheet of NCB. Serious allegations have been made against Rhea Chakraborty in the chargesheet. NCB claims that Rhea Chakraborty used to supply drugs to Sushant. Along with Rhea, her brother Shovik is also named in the chargesheet.

|Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
Another big revelation has come in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Rhea Chakraborty's name has appeared in the chargesheet of NCB. Serious allegations have been made against Rhea Chakraborty in the chargesheet. NCB claims that Rhea Chakraborty used to supply drugs to Sushant. Along with Rhea, her brother Shovik is also named in the chargesheet.

All Videos

Mumbai Landslide: Landslide in Vasai near Mumbai
11:39
Mumbai Landslide: Landslide in Vasai near Mumbai
Namaste India: Glimpses of the beginning of space revealed, James Webb Telescope sent the first picture
2:29
Namaste India: Glimpses of the beginning of space revealed, James Webb Telescope sent the first picture
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country and reached Maldives
4:39
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country and reached Maldives
Sushant Singh Rajput case:Rhea Chakraborty name in NCB's chargesheet
6:15
Sushant Singh Rajput case:Rhea Chakraborty name in NCB's chargesheet
Namaste India: In which new cities in the country, the new threat of 'Sir Tan Se Juda' has been given?
3:23
Namaste India: In which new cities in the country, the new threat of 'Sir Tan Se Juda' has been given?

Trending Videos

11:39
Mumbai Landslide: Landslide in Vasai near Mumbai
2:29
Namaste India: Glimpses of the beginning of space revealed, James Webb Telescope sent the first picture
4:39
Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country and reached Maldives
6:15
Sushant Singh Rajput case:Rhea Chakraborty name in NCB's chargesheet
3:23
Namaste India: In which new cities in the country, the new threat of 'Sir Tan Se Juda' has been given?
Sushant Singh Rajput,Sushant Singh Rajput case,Sushant Singh Rajput news,sushant singh rajput death,sushant singh rajput latest news,Sushant Singh Rajput death case,sushant singh rajput suicide,Sushant Singh Rajput case update,Sushant Singh Rajput case updates,sushant rajput case news,Sushant Singh Rajput girlfriend,Sushant Singh,actor Sushant Singh Rajput,sushant singh case,Sushant Singh Rajput family,Sushant Singh Rajput movies,