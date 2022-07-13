Sushant Singh Rajput case:Rhea Chakraborty name in NCB's chargesheet

Another big revelation in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Rhea Chakraborty's name has appeared in the chargesheet of NCB. Riya is accused of supplying drugs. Along with Riya, her brother Shovik is also named in the chargesheet

| Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

