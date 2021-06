Sushil Kumar, accused in Sagar Dhankar murder case, completes his police remand of 4 days

The 4-day police remand of Sushil Kumar, accused in the murder case of 23-year-old Sagar Dhankar, has now been completed, after which the matter is to be heard in the court today (Wednesday) where the police will present all evidences against Sushil Kumar.