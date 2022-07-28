NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Adhir Ranjan controversial statement-- Creating controversy an old habit of Congress?

There was a ruckus in Parliament on Thursday over the statement of Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury regarding President Droupadi Murmu. Due to the uproar, the proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon. After the adjournment of the House, there was a debate between Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani. Let us tell you that the BJP is attacking the Congress for the controversial statement given on President Droupadi Murmu. It is reported that BJP will file a complaint against Sonia Gandhi on the controversial statement of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

|Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 07:06 PM IST
