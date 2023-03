videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Baba's divine darbar cannot be held without violating law says Shyam Manav

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 06:53 PM IST

Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham has reached Mumbai. A huge crowd has gathered to welcome Dhirendra Shastri in Mumbai. Tomorrow the Mahadivya Darbar of Bageshwar Dham is going to be held in Mumbai. In the show Taal Thok Ke, Shyam Manav said that Baba's divine court cannot be held without violating the law.