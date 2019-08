Taal Thok Ke: Big diplomatic victory for India at G7 Summit ?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in the presence of United States of America President Donald Trump categorically stated that there was no space for any country to mediate between the bilateral issues facing India and Pakistan. In this debate, we ask: Big diplomatic victory for India at G7 Summit ?#KashmirParModiKaTrumpCard #ModiTrumpMeet #G7Summit