Taal Thok Ke: Congress opposes Justice Gogoi nomination to Rajya Sabha, What is the plan?

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of parliament, on Monday by President Ram Nath Kovind in an unprecedented move, said his presence in parliament will "be an opportunity to project the views of the judiciary before the legislative and vice versa". The opposition has now objected to his nomination and said from when the judges have started joining any party and being appointed to the Rajya Sabha.