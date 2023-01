videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Darkness in Pakistan... cash today, loan tomorrow!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 08:44 PM IST

Due to the severe economic crisis in Pakistan, people are pleading for help from India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is shortage of petrol along with flour, rice in Pakistan. Shahbaz Sharif has visited UAE 3 times in his short tenure. The relief package that came from abroad has come to Pakistan, but Pakistan does not have the money to pay the bill. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.