Taal Thok Ke: 'earning' from us...conspiracy from us

|Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 08:10 PM IST
There has been a clash between the soldiers of China and India on LAC in Tawang area of ​​Arunachal Pradesh. After which the opposition has asked questions to the government during the ongoing winter session of Parliament. After the Galvan skirmish, the Government of India had taken action against China. In which Boycott of 3000 Chinese products. After which it was claimed that China had suffered a huge loss of 40 thousand crores. Watch today's debate on this serious issue in Taal Thok Ke....

