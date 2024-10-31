Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2814229https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/two-world-records-made-in-ayodhya-2814229.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Two world records made in Ayodhya

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024: Two world records were made on the banks of Saryu in Ayodhya. The first Diwali after Pran Pratistha has been recorded in history.

All Videos

How to celebrate Diwali with great auspiciousness?
Play Icon20:29
How to celebrate Diwali with great auspiciousness?
How to please Mahalakshmi on the festival of Diwali?
Play Icon08:07
How to please Mahalakshmi on the festival of Diwali?
Baat Pate Ki: India-China Disengagement Complete
Play Icon51:30
Baat Pate Ki: India-China Disengagement Complete
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
Play Icon04:20
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
DNA: CM Yogi's Big Warning on Diwali
Play Icon04:47
DNA: CM Yogi's Big Warning on Diwali

Trending Videos

How to celebrate Diwali with great auspiciousness?
play icon20:29
How to celebrate Diwali with great auspiciousness?
How to please Mahalakshmi on the festival of Diwali?
play icon8:7
How to please Mahalakshmi on the festival of Diwali?
Baat Pate Ki: India-China Disengagement Complete
play icon51:30
Baat Pate Ki: India-China Disengagement Complete
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
play icon4:20
DNA: Ruckus over Lord Ram in JNU!
DNA: CM Yogi's Big Warning on Diwali
play icon4:47
DNA: CM Yogi's Big Warning on Diwali
NEWS ON ONE CLICK