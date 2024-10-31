हिन्दी
Two world records made in Ayodhya
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Oct 31, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Follow Us
Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024: Two world records were made on the banks of Saryu in Ayodhya. The first Diwali after Pran Pratistha has been recorded in history.
