Taal Thok Ke: Fate of those who did Emergency will be same for BJP says RJD spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 07:10 PM IST

On the fifth day also, both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till Monday after heavy uproar. On one hand, the ruling party is adamant on the demand of Rahul Gandhi's apology, on the other hand, the rest of the opposition, including the Congress, is adamant on the JPC probe on the Adani issue, from the demand of allowing Rahul Gandhi to speak in Parliament.