Taal Thok Ke: Is there a 'danger' in discussing China?

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

On December 9, the Chinese army tried to infiltrate Tawang. But the Indian Army chased away the Chinese soldiers. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has also given a statement on this issue. But still the ruckus of the opposition in the Parliament is not taking the name of stopping. The opposition staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha today demanding a discussion on China. Watch the big debate today in Taal Thok Ke on this issue.