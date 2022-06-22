NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Is Uddhav Thackeray paying price for distancing himself from Hindutva?

Political turmoil is at its peak in Maharashtra. There is a crisis in the Uddhav government. Suspense remains on whether the government will survive or fall. The big issue of debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' today- is Uddhav Thackeray paying the price for distancing himself from hardcore Hindutva?

|Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
