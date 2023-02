videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: New fight over Caste!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 07:48 PM IST

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has given a big statement regarding the caste system prevalent in the society. The Sangh chief said that according to the scriptures no one is big or small, pundits lie. Bhagwat said that people have always taken advantage by dividing our society.