Taal Thok Ke: Pakistan faces heat from FATF group over failing to act on terror funding

In a big blow to Pakistan, Islamabad has been given a warning by Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) subgroup Asia Pacific Group APG on failing to meet its commitments on the issue of dealing with the financing of terror.#PakistanKaBlackFriday #PMModiFranceVisit #FATF