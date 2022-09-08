NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Political outcry over Terrorist's 'Mazar'

BJP has accused of converting the grave of terrorist Yakub Memon into a shrine in Mumbai. BJP alleges that when Uddhav Thackeray was Chief Minister, the grave of terrorist Yakub Memon in Mumbai was converted into a tomb by decorating it with marble and LED lights. Amidst this controversy, NC leader Mustafa Kamal has said that people consider Yakub as their hero. National Congress leader Nilofar Masood said we are not with those who are glorifying the terrorist.

|Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 09:52 PM IST
