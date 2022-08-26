Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi enough to destroy Congress?

Country's senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former CM of Jammu and Kashmir has now become a former leader of the Congress party. Azad would leave the Congress sooner than later, it was estimated 7 months ago, but even the Congress party would not have thought that such a big bomb would explode. In his five-page resignation letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad has bombarded the Congress and especially Rahul Gandhi.

