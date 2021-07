Taal Thok Ke: Rahul Gandhi spreads FAKE NEWS, calls the army incapable?

Rahul Gandhi cited a report published in Business Standard which claimed that the Chinese Army has re-crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at several places in eastern Ladakh and the skirmish between the two sides was minimized. An incident has happened. However, the Indian Army said that no attempt has been made by the Indian or the Chinese side to capture the areas of eastern Ladakh.