Taal Thok Ke: Setback for Hindu side on Gyanvapi case?

| Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 11:23 PM IST

A new suspense has come from the verdict of the Varanasi District Court in the Gyanvapi case. The court has rejected Gyanvapi's demand for carbon dating and scientific investigation. This is a big setback for the Hindu side. But he has announced to challenge the decision in the High Court and Supreme Court.