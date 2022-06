Taal Thok Ke: 'Sonia-Rahul Gandhi will be punished' - Subramanian Swamy

ED has summoned Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. With Zee News on the same case, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi will be punished and they will have to go to jail for 22 years.