Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Atrocity or demonstration, Will Delhi vote wisely?

Polling in Delhi will be held on February 08, 2020, and the Shaheen Bagh protest doesn't seem to end. The people who are protesting in Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have claimed that they will not show their ID proof. Does this mean that they will also not show their ID proofs while they cast their vote in Delhi assembly elections.