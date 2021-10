Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: If 'Kashmir Raag' fails then 'Target Killing'

7 people have been killed in a fresh wave of terror attacks in Srinagar this week. Pakistan backed The Resistance Force gunned down a Kashmiri Pandit pharmacist, a school principal, a teacher and two others in attacks, dubbed as ‘targetted killings.’ Recently there was an encounter between terrorists and security forces.