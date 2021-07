Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Now the uproar is the tradition of the opposition?

The session of Parliament is to talk about the issues of the people of the country, but in the pictures that are coming out of the Parliament, our honorable leaders are seen tearing papers. The issue of debate in the special edition of 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​today - Is 'Party's Interest' bigger than the country's interest for the Congress?