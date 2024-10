videoDetails

US to impose sanctions against Iran

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 03, 2024, 09:28 AM IST

G7 meeting has been held on Israel-Iran crisis. US will impose sanctions against Iran. It has been agreed to support Israel in G7. Let us tell you that Israel has bombed many places in Lebanon. Forty-six people have died in this attack. Bombs have been dropped in Al Bashura area of ​​Beirut.