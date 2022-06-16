Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Riots -- Supreme Court refuses to stop bulldozer action

Bulldozer action will continue against the accused of violence. The country's highest court has refused to put a stay on it. But during this time, the court also instructed the state government that action should be taken within the ambit of law.

| Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

