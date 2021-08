Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Taliban scared of Hindu-Sikh visit to India?

In a worrying development, Sikh community leaders have said that 140 Afghan Sikh and Hindu pilgrims have been stopped by the Taliban from leaving the country. The Afghan Sikhs were to reach Delhi later today for the 400th Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur and a kirtan darbar was scheduled for Sunday.