Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Will attacking the Sangh help to get Muslim votes?

A picture of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is being discussed a lot. These two leaders are seen sitting on the sofa together at the wedding of the granddaughter of former President Venkaiah Naidu. Now many political meanings are being extracted from this picture.