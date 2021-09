Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Will the 'lock' of 2022 open from Aligarh?

The Prime Minister's visit to Aligarh to lay the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University is being seen in the light of the upcoming assembly elections as it is not every day that the PM visits to lay the foundation stone of a state university. Whereas, the BJP sees this as fulfilling a long-standing demand and honoring a freedom fighter who was ignored during the Congress rule.