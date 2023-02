videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Whenever insulted,PM Modi's 'respect' increased!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 09:58 PM IST

BJP is angry with Congress spokesperson Pawan Kheda's statement on Prime Minister Modi. Home Minister Amit Shah said that the kind of language Congress is using, Congress will not be visible even through binoculars in the 2024 elections. Amit Shah also targeted Rahul Gandhi, he said- Congress spokesperson is using language suited to Rahul Gandhi's nature.