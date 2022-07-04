Taal Thok Ke: Who is provoking these religious violence?

A 54-year-old chemist was murdered in Maharashtra's Amravati district on June 21. At the same time, the investigation of Kanhaiya Lal Murder case has speed-up and according to sources, NIA has detained 4 people from Khanjipir area with the help of Rajasthan ATS. The question is, who is provoking these religious violence.

| Updated: Jul 04, 2022, 08:36 PM IST

A 54-year-old chemist was murdered in Maharashtra's Amravati district on June 21. At the same time, the investigation of Kanhaiya Lal Murder case has speed-up and according to sources, NIA has detained 4 people from Khanjipir area with the help of Rajasthan ATS. The question is, who is provoking these religious violence.