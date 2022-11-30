Taal thok ke: Who will win in the first phase of voting in Gujarat?

| Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 10:02 PM IST

Voting will be held in Gujarat tomorrow for the first phase. But in whose name the first round will be held, it will be important. Voting is to be held on 89 seats tomorrow. The election campaign in Gujarat started with the issues of development. But every day the issues kept changing. Amidst all this, when the voter of Gujarat goes out to vote tomorrow, what will be the big issue in his mind? Watch the big debate today in Taal Thok Ke on this issue.