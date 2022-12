videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why did Mallikarjun Kharge get so angry?

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 10:08 PM IST

The BJP is besieging the Congress over Mallikarjun Kharge's controversial statement on PM Modi. In the Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal demanded Kharge to apologize for the statement and to expel him from the house until he did not do so. Kharge refused to apologise. The war of words is continuing from both the BJP and the Congress. China's war has come on dog and rat. Today in Taal Thok Ke watch the debate on this issue.