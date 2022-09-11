Taal Thok Ke: Why did Owaisi remember the freedom struggle?

Assembly elections are to be held in Gujarat in December this year. In such a situation, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also started preparations for the victory of the party. Meanwhile, Owaisi targeted BJP on the pretext of nationalism. He said that BJP's nationalism is fake. During this, the Congress party was also on his target.

| Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 07:53 PM IST

Assembly elections are to be held in Gujarat in December this year. In such a situation, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also started preparations for the victory of the party. Meanwhile, Owaisi targeted BJP on the pretext of nationalism. He said that BJP's nationalism is fake. During this, the Congress party was also on his target.