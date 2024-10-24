videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Himanta Biswa Sarma on Jharkhand Infiltrators

| Updated: Oct 24, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

After the announcement of election dates in Jharkhand, the political fight is now reaching its peak. Meanwhile, Assam CM and BJP's Jharkhand co-incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement on Hindus has increased the election temperature..Himanta says that if Hindus remain .. then Jharkhand will remain.. and if BJP government is formed then they will kick out the infiltrators.. At the same time, in Araria of Bihar, the BJP MP had said that if you have to live in Araria, you will have to live as a Hindu.. By-elections in Bihar and Jharkhand. There are assembly elections in... the question is whether this.